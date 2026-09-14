Celine Dion breaks down in tears as she returns to the stage after six years

She said, “I had promised myself not to cry. I don't keep my promises. But I'm so happy to see you all. I missed you. I'm going to sing like you without crying. I made a promise. I made a promise to come back, to be back on stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing live! Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me.”

Celine Dion is one of the most celebrated singers in contemporary music. She is known for her powerful voice, emotional delivery and extraordinary vocal range. She was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, in 1968, and began performing professionally as a teenager before achieving international recognition in the 1990s.

Her breakthrough came with hits such as The Power of Love, Because You Loved Me and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, which established her as a global pop icon. Her track My Heart Will Go On, from the Titanic, became one of the most recognisable songs in popular culture and earned her multiple major awards. She has also enjoyed a remarkable Las Vegas career, where her residencies became hugely successful.