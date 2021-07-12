Bhoot Police to have a digital release on September 17

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Bhoot Police will release on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Horror-comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been confirmed for an OTT premiere. Pavan Kirpalani directorial film will release on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

"Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on @disneyplushotstarvip," announced actors Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram.





A day ago, the characters of Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez were introduced on social media.

First look posters of Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam

Earlier this week, on Monday, the first looks of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun were revealed. While Saif is playing a character called Vibhooti, Arjun Kapoor's character is named Chiraunji, Yami Gautam is Maya and Jacqueline is Kanika. From the poster, title and first looks, it seems they are playing ghost hunters.



First look posters of Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, Bhoot Police was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release. But, in the wake of the pandemic, it will now release on Disney+ Hotstar.



