10 things you didn't know about Meghan Markle-starrer 'Suits'

A potent mix of chic and sharp, Suits entertains its audience to the tee. With the drama, romance and nail-biting tension that surrounds each episode, audiences still crave for more. To all the fans of Suits out there,do you have all the dope on the show – from the unknown facts to behind-the-scenes drama?

We have dug up some juicy information that you might keep you wondering - How? Where? What? Gear up to read some interesting discoveries on your favourite show ‘Suits’ which airs along with the US on Comedy Central in India:

1. The series was earlier titled ‘Legal Mind’ but was renamed to ‘SUITS’ as it was a catchy name

2. When Patrick Adams is not playing Mike Ross, he explores his passion for photography and clicks some amazing pictures of his co-star and reel life fiancé Rachel ZaneRachel Zane

3. Coming from a family of lawyers, playing Harvey was a cake-walk for Gabriel Macht

4. The concept of SUITS primarily to emphasized on how important it is for lawyers to pass the bar exam in order to practice law formally. This is an important layer of Mike's storyline throughout the show

5. Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams have both put on the Director’s hat for a couple of episodes in the fourth season of the dramedy series

6. The story line of the series is based on the life of Aaron Korsh who was an investment banker before becoming a TV writer and showrunner

7. Meghan Markle is now known for her designer outfits; but when she auditioned for the role of Rachel she rushed into H&M and picked up a Little Black Dress, as she felt her initial look was too casual

8. Harvey’s office artwork was handpicked to portray his sense of humor and wit. With the amount of movies he watches we can say that it’s not all work and no play for Harvey Specter

9. Harvey and Donna share a great onscreen chemistry, and one of the main reasons is their 20 year long friendship. Gabriel even came up with the idea to cast Sarah as Donna

10.The pilot episode was the only one that was shot in NYC, the remaining episodes till date are shot in Toronto