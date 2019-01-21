"Who saw that film?": Kangana Ranaut when asked about Manikarnika's similarity to Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan had one of the ugliest spats in the film industry. And it doesn't seem to die off anytime soon.

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released recently and internet users couldn't help but notice a striking similarity between a scene from the trailer to one of Hrithik Roshan’s 2016 film Mohenjo Daro. Reportedly, both the movies have scenes that shows its characters delivering the alomost same dialogue.



In the trailer, Kangana is seen saying, “Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur mein bhi, fark sirf itna hai, aapko raj karna hai, aur mujhe apno ki seva.” Whereas in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik says, “Antar hai Maham, tu Mohenjo Daro pe raaj karna chahta hai aur main seva.”

People were talking about this similarity all over social media and when Kangana was asked about the coincidence in a recent interaction, she replied with a question asking 'who saw that film?' The actress refused to further talk about it. The producer of the movie Kamal Jain reacted to the incident by saying that there can't be a copyright on one dialogue and also that line is a very general comment.



Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated to release this week.