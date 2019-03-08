"Intense roles are easier to portray than lighter ones," says Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari never ceases to surprise audiences. From playing a victim of circumstances who stood up for her rights in the film Pink and portraying a married woman who is having an affair in Blackmail, to donning the hat of an Indian Airforce pilot in the recently released Uri, Kirti has evolved with every film.

It isn’t surprising when she talks about how she picks her roles. “I look for the basic storyline always. I want to understand what my character is doing in that story, how exciting it is and if it adds anything to the film.” Kirti has been challenging herself with not just character-driven, intense roles but she has also taken up some lighter parts. In her most recent work, she plays Anjana Menon, a single mother open to exploring her sexuality in the Amazon web series, Four More Shots Please! “All roles are equally tough. It may appear that playing a role like Anjana is easy but, it’s a lot more exacting. In an intense role, you stay in the character for a longer time and you are used to it. A lighter role may look effortless, but it takes a lot of effort to make it look that way,” says the actor whose small-yet-significant appearance in Uri got a lot of attention.

The first release of the year from Bollywood, Uri, is still running in theatres and has made the dialogue, ‘How’s the josh?’, a youth anthem. Talking about her experience working on the film, Kirti who played Captain Seerat Kaur says, “I played my role with a lot of josh (enthusiasm). But I was quite conscious of the character and the community she represented. I had to be true in my portrayal of Seerat.” The actress reveals how preparing for a role, makes her want to understand the character from within. “I always try to find a similar trait within me. It’s not about the body language, it’s more to do with looking deeper, inside the character,” says Kirti, who has just finished shooting for Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal in which she plays a scientist. Next, the actress will be seen opposite Emraan Hashmi in the Netflix series The Bard of Blood.



ayeshatabassum@newindian express.com

@aishatax