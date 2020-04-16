The trailer of Capone is out, and everyone is talking about Tom Hardy.

Sporting a dramatic makeover and sturdy Italian-American accent, the 42-year-old actor pulls off a near-convincing look as the dreaded American gangster Al Capone, in a role that promises to be his most hard-hitting performance yet.

Tom is one of the most bankable actors in the industry, but his track record in bagging lead roles somewhat doesn't do justice to the incredible talent that he has shown over the course of his career.

Some of his most memorable performances in recent years have come in movies like The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, Dunkirk and Venom, films in which Tom has worn some kind of face gear, be it the life-saving mask for Bane or the shape-shifting horror in Venom.

So, needless to say, fans will be delighted to see his face fully visible in Capone, even though his make-up team seems to have done a tremendous job in giving him the ultimate look of a sick gangster in decline.

Directed by Josh Trank, it is originally scheduled to release next month.

Watch the trailer below: