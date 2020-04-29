The untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan left everyone shocked and heartbroken. The 53-year-old breathed his last today morning and was laid to rest at Mumbai's Versova burial ground in the afternoon.



Taking to social networking sites, Bollywood celebrities pour their heart out. While some remembered the actor for the way he touched their lives through his performances in films like Namesake, Haider and Maqbool, many shared their personal experience of being with the actor.



Calling him an inspiration and 'the greatest actor of our times', Shah Rukh Khan said, "Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recalled how they were close to working together thrice but couldn't, adding, "Whether he was on the set or not, we almost always ended up discussing him and his craft... One of the finest actors this country has ever seen. May he find his peace..."





Actor Vicky Kaushal called Irrfan his favourite actor and a gem of a human being and added, "Irrfan Sir, you will be missed and loved forever. We deserved you a lot more. May your soul rest in peace. My prayers and deepest condolences to the family."



Expressing how fortunate she was to share screen space with Irrfan, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "It was such a privilege to see his talent from such close quarters and to learn from him. It is a huge loss for our industry and he will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family. May he rest in peace." Dia Mirza thanked Irrfan and wrote, "Your footprints go well beyond the time you shared with us... you will be forever loved and celebrated. Your legacy will inspire generations to come."







While Kalki made a list of Irrfan Khan's movies that she intends to watch, Deepika Padukone was left heartbroken and Alia Bhatt shared a photo with a heart.





A recipient of several awards, including a National Award and a Padma Shri, the 53-year-old was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.