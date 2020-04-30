Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karishma, took to Instagram to share a photo of their uncle Rishi Kapoor, one of India's finest cine icons who breathed his last today morning.



While Kareena posted a picture of Rishi with his elder brother Randhir Kapoor from their childhood, Karishma's post features her as a young child with her grandfather Raj Kapoor and uncle Rishi Kapoor. Captioning the post, both the sisters referred to Rishi with his nickname, Chintu.





"The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle," wrote Kareena, who was also present at HN Reliance Hospital earlier in the day alongside husband Saif Ali Khan.



"Always looking over family," Karisma captioned the image in which Rishi Kapoor is seen wearing big pants and sunglasses.



The 67-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, passed away at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai at around 8.45 am on Thursday. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.