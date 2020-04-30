Simi Garewal, who played Rishi Kapoor's teacher in the iconic film Mera Naam Joker, penned an emotional note after she learnt about his demise.



Calling him her 'dearest friend' and 'playmate', Simi Garewal wrote, "#RishiKapoor My Chintu darling has gone.. My dearest friend..my costar..my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh till I cried! Now there are only tears.. No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief."

Apart from Mera Naam Joker, Simi and Rishi have together worked in films like Kabhi Kabhie, Karz and Biwi O Biwi.

The 67-year-old actor breathed his last today morning after fighting a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

