Actor Ravi Sah who was currently seen playing a villainous character in Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddique and Radhika Apte, will be playing a revolutionary role in his next film, Spring Thunder based on mining mafia. Directed by Sriram Dalton, the film that premiered recently at South Asian International Film Festival in San Francisco, is expected to release on an OTT platform.

"Spring Thunder is all about uranium mining mafia vs travel rehabilitation and land acquisition. So there is a clash between both of them. It was very realistic as we had to shoot amidst the Adivasis. We wanted to capture the real essence of that place in the film. We have shot with real people in real locations," says Sah about the film.

On sharing the details of his role he adds, "I'm playing the protagonist. It is a very positive character. It deals with how backward class people (Adivasis) fight for their land which is being captured by the mining mafia. It's a very revolutionary and energetic character. I was so much into the character that I started feeling I'm the leader of that particular community".

Previously he was seen in critically acclaimed film Paan Singh Tomar, Netflix original series Jamtara, Life of an Outcast and Dabangg 2.