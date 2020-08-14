A self-taught dancer and an actor, reality show wonder Raghav Juyal, who’s known as ‘the King of Slow Walk’, believes in constant learning to remain relevant. “There’s so much to learn, and I keep doing acting workshops every now and then and keep reading new books and watching new things to upgrade myself,” says the actor, who was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D.

Juyal will be seen playing a negative character in Abhay 2 that releases today on Zee5. This will be Juyal‘s first web series and he will be seen along with renowned actors including Kunal Kemmu, Chunkey Pandey, Ahsa Negi, Ram Kapur, besides others. We had a short chat with the 29-year-old Garhwali boy on the series and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your character in Abhay 2?

I auditioned for the series, and when I heard the script I was so impressed to learn about my character which has so many shades. It was very socially and emotionally challenging for me since I had to break away from my image as an actor and play something very different. My character has a very dark past which has turned him into a psychopath, who thinks he has to cleanse the world. He has a damaged psyche and is also a borderline case of autism. Besides preparing mentally, I am also bringing a lot of physicality into the character, and I am very excited about audience reaction.

What are the other projects you are a part of?

I have also done a film Bahut Hua Samman that's also awaiting an OTT release. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, this film was very creatively satisfying and I got to learn so much from these amazing artistes. Besides this film, I will also start shooting for the sixth season of Dance Plus.

How has your journey been from a reality show dancer to an actor?

It has been a wonderful experience so far, and I believe it’s important to train yourself and I do that by attending a lot of acting workshops and reading new things. I am also not afraid to take new risks. In fact, just before the pandemic broke out, I was about to take lessons on the Meisner technique of acting and finished reading a lot of Shakespeare too. Acting is not about having great looks and good body, it’s all about knowing the craft well.

You have also acted with Rhea Chakraborty in your first film, Sonali Cable?

Yes. I was very young then, but whatever I remember of Rhea is that she was a very chilled out girl and hardworking, and was very funny and lively on the sets.

How did you spend your time during the lockdown?

Unlike many, I thoroughly enjoyed my break during the lockdown in the lap of nature in Dehradun and Nainital. In fact, I have picked up a few farming skills and I am thoroughly enjoying my new-found talent as a farmer. I have successfully planted a guava tree and now learning more farming skills from the local Garhwali people. The lockdown has brought me closer to nature than ever before.

