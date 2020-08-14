Babumoshai Bandookbaaz fame actor Bidita Bag, who is also acting in the web series Abhay2 that released today on Zee5, recently shared a video to express the tumultuous experience of living amidst a pandemic.

A still from Bidita Bag's latest video on Instagram

The nationwide lockdown, being observed since March this year to control the spread of the coronavirus, is causing restlessness including depression and even suicide among many.

The Bengali model-turned-actor, who is based out of Mumbai, took to her Instagram account to share the message, which read, “A Pandemic. A Lockdown. Life upturned. Humanitarian crisis. A feeling of being caged. Switch from physical to virtual. Uncertainties all around. The collapse of the expected. Yet, from the ashes rise a breed of heroes. The resilience of the human persists, defying all odds.” This message is accompanied by a video that begins with showcasing various struggles faced by human beings during the pandemic.

She urges all to stay courageous for humanity in unison. She adds, "It's a step towards self-reliant India. Now each and every individual of the nation is battling on the frontline. The citizens of India admire each and every sacrifice our heroes make for us, the blood, tears, pain, sweat, and fear involved in protecting the nation to make it a better place. With the hope of love and life, spirit and safety, Wishing all soldiers a happy independence day!"

Bidita has also acted in Sholay Girl, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Bouma and Bhaukaal.