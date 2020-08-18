Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz makes her web debut with the upcoming film The Big Bull, directed by Kookie Gulati.

Sharing the poster of the Disney+Hotstar film, the 33-year-old actor wrote on social mediaL "Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The man who sold dreams in India."

The crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Nikita Dutta and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The script is a retelling of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life involving his financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The movie will be released on 23 October 2020.