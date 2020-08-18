Voot Select's latest thriller, The Gone Game, that chronicles the mystery surrounding the Gujral family is set to launch on August 20.

Sharing the new poster, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote on her Instagram account: "It has been a one-of-a-kind experience. None of the actors met each other and we were directed by Nikhil Bhatt on Zoom."

Shot during the lockdown the series stars an ensemble cast that includes Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Indraneil Sengupta, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Lubna Salim, among others.