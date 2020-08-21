Actor Chandan K Anand who is currently seen in a negative role in Barrister Babu on Colors was seen playing a Commanding Officer in Air Force in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that's streaming on Netflix. Previously, he was seen in The Body, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and Rangbaaz.

On talking about his role he says, "I've essayed the role of an Airforce Commanding Officer in the training camp where I was offered that part in the song. Though it's a really short part, the kind of response I am getting is overwhelming. It proves there are no small and big roles. To be a part of the song where I will be training the protagonist Gunjan Saxena, where I was offered a few lines but were enough for me to portray the strength of the officer".

On talking about his working experience with Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi he adds, "Obviously you can't take away the thought that she is legendary Sridevi's daughter but yes these young talents are hardworking professionals and evolving their craft as an actor. It was a pleasure to see her portraying such a strong character and she was fun to shoot with. And Pankaj Tripathi is a dear friend from Delhi theatre, we have known each other for more than two decades now".