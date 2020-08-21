Always seen as the funny guy in films and television series, actor Kavin Dave will be seen for the first time in a negative role in the web series Flesh that has released on Eros Now today. Starring Swara Bhaskar as ACP Radha Nautiyal, this series busts a human trafficking racket and has Vidya Malvade, Akshay Oberoi and Mahima Makwana in pivotal roles.

On talking about his role Dave says, "I am really very excited to be a part of this series. Flesh deals with a very sensitive and gruesome subject of human trafficking, which happens all over the world and one needs to really talk about this. For the first time I am playing a negative character and as the name suggests, the show deals with illegal flesh trade, and I am playing a transporter who is part of this ugly business, the guy who smuggles these victims (girls and boys) from point A to Point B. So, this character, Jayant, is always on a run and he hardly sleeps".

Kavin Dave

Dave, who otherwise sleeps early and wakes up early had to sleep deprive himself of sleep to play Jayant. "I actually did not sleep for all my major shoot days and that really helped me in feeling the grogginess and irritability of the character. Also during the first schedule, I did not take a bath for days to feel and look the part," he adds.

Swara Bhasker as ACP Radha Nautiyal in Eros Now's Flesh

On talking about his working experience he adds, "The entire cast is just so amazingly talented. I had my major scenes with this talented bunch of actors Rahul Dutta and Rakhi. Also, half your battle is won for an actor when you work with a director like Danish, who's so clear about his characters and craft. This is my third project with Danish, and as always it has been an extremely enthralling experience".

Flesh is written by Pooja Ladha Surti and is directed by Danish Aslam. The series is streaming on Eros Now from today.