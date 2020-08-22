Actor Chandan K Anand who has recently been seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has come up with a short film Gannu Ali based on Ganesh Utsav. Written, directed and produced by him, it released on YouTube channel Nakash originals on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"It's a story of an innocent boy Gannu who wants to bring Ganesh idol at his home and he wants to celebrate Visarjan but his father has his own reasons to avoid this topic. Gannu is tremendously attracted by the grandeur of Lord Ganesha's celebrations and wants to celebrate. Gannu goes through many ups and downs to celebrate Ganpati. The movie shows how Gannu tries to fulfil his dream," says Chandan.

Actor Chandan K Anand

Chandan has written the script for Gannu Ali 15 years back when he experienced Ganesh Visarjan for the first time in Mumbai. "I love the festival's energy, bonding and enthusiasm. It's magical and that's how a story was weaved in. Few years down the lines I wanted to produce it and was asking my director friends to direct it but nobody paid any heed and I was clueless why not. Three years back my friend writer-director Varun Gautam prodded me to direct it on my own in real locations of Mumbai during Visarjan," shares the actor.