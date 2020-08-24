Actor Ishaan Khatter and actress Ananya Panday's much-awaited film, Khaali Peeli's teaser is out. The first look of the Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra film gives a sneak-peek into what the story has to offer. Ishaan seems to ace the tapori lingo, while Ananya looks promising as a girl on the run, escaping from her chasers. Both the characters are getting away, after a half murder and theft, and the teaser also gives a glimpse of the high-octane action sequences.

Talking about this film Ishaan took to his social media and said, "Shaano ki basti mein aa rela hai ik dedh shaana! Chal abb batti bujha, aur dekh #KhaaliPeeli ka garam garam teaser. Directed by Maqbool Khan. Coming soon (sic)."

Ishaan recently enthralled the audience in the West with his performance in Mira Nair’s six-part series for BBC, A Suitable Boy. While Khaali Peeli’s release date hasn't been announced yet, A Suitable Boy will release on Netflix soon. Ishaan also has two films in the pipeline, Pippa and Phone Bhoot.