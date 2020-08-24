Talented actor Asha Negi, who has delivered strong performances onscreen with her characters in Baarish and many other hit series and TV serials has stolen the show in the recently-released Abhay 2. And none other than Ram Kapoor, her co-star in Abhay 2 has praised her performance.

Recently at a video press conference, Ram Kapoor says, “Asha has evolved so much as an actor. She is so confident as an actor now and she has done an outstanding job in the challenging genre of characters with a dark shade. I still remember how Asha used to feel nervous during the shoot of Bade Ache Lagte Hai. She used to request the director for me to exit the room so that she give her shot without being nervous”.

Yesterday it was Negi's birthday and the actor chose to spend her special day with children from a Mumbai orphanage playing games and having snacks with them.

Zee5’s one of the most successful franchise Abhay 2 revolves around Abhay Pratap Singh, a sharp investigating officer who tries to dissect a criminal’s mindset. The series is considered to be one of the most unpredictable crime thrillers that features a gut-wrenching array of villains.

Besides Asha, the series has actors Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.