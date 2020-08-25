Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi-starrer Cargo to release on Netflix on September 9.

Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi-starrer Cargo to release on Netflix on September 9. The sci-fi film, which premiered at 2019 MAMI Film Festival under the spotlight section, revolves around a spaceship named Pushpak 634A where dead people are recycled for rebirth.



The announcement was made through a meme by Netflix, a reference to their show Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.



"Cargo entering 09-09-2020 only on @netflix_in," wrote Vikrant Massey.



"And here we come," wrote Shweta on Instagram. She also added a rocket emoji.

Written and directed by Arati Kadav, the film will see Vikrant as demon and Shweta as an astronaut.