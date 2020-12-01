Actors Shishir Sharma and Smita Jayakar's short film, Chhoti Si Guzaarish, highlights how immigration of children leads to deep-rooted crisis and depression in parents. The film that's streaming currently on MX Player has been directed by Pragyesh Singh and talking about the same, the filmmaker says, "Chhoti Si Guzaarish is a mirror of the society that seems as relevant today as it was 10 years ago, and it will be equally relevant even after 10 years until the social structure is not reviewed in the new mean. In the process of this race for success, parents are left behind, frustrated and leading a meaningless life".

On the sets of Chhoti Si Guzaarish

The movie raises these and is around Sugna and Shishir whose son is settled in the US and who does not even come to see his mother, who's in her deathbed. This film adopts a realistic approach in its climax unlike the popular film Baghban starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Talking about working experience with actors Pragyesh says, "This was a very challenging role for Shishir. During the shooting of the film, Shishir was very sad and cried several times. He has not used glycerin during the shoot, but he just imagined and adopted the story and every shot came naturally. To lend a realistic look to the film, the cremation ceremony was conducted at a real place in Lucknow and Asthi Visarjan scene was shot at Bithoor Ghat at Kanpur (Ganga river)."

This is a wonderful film which makes the audience uneasy at the climax, but you feel a responsibility towards your parents after watching the cinema, is what the makers said.