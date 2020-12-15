Looks like Deepika Padukone is the busiest actor in B-Town. She has signed five films of which three will go on the floors in the coming year. The Chhapaak star will be seen in Pathan, Shakun Bhatra's next, Nag Ashwin's directorial alongside Prabhas, Mahabharat, and the remake of The Intern.

The Intern is a 2015 American comedy directed by Nancy Meyers. The ensemble cast features Robert De Niro, Anne Hathway, Rene Russo, and Zach Pearlman. The plot follows the story of a retired executive - Ben Whittaker played by De Niro. He joins an e-commerce fashion startup as an intern out of boredom. He then goes on to assist the CEO of the company, Jules Ostin played by Hattway. In course of their work, they develop a special relationship. The movie is a hilarious take on employee-boss relationships, romance, and adulthood. The movie's premise received much appreciation when it came out.