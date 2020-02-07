A refined actor, an environment activist, a spirited human being and now a Chef! Known for her love of food, versatile and critically acclaimed actor Bhumi Pednekar is all set to debut as a chef this February. She will be collaborating with popular Chef Varun Inamdar for a live cook-off at Godrej L’Affaire on February 22. While Bhumi and Chef Varun will be rustling up some really delectable dishes together, they will also be in conversation on ‘How to Bake a Blockbuster’ highlighting the actor’s choice of films and key ingredients for making a movie a box office hit.

Godrej L’Affaire is a one-day curated experiential lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, that aims at defining future lifestyle experiences. Conceptualised as a one-day experience, Godrej L’Affaire showcases a mix of ideas and concepts around food, travel, fashion, art, music and design. Masterclasses, engaging conversations, fashion shows and musical performances are what it comprises. In its fourth edition now, Godrej L’Affaire has conceived this unique live session by bringing together Bhumi and Chef Varun, who have similar choices in terms of food habits, health and lifestyle.

Bhumi, who has delivered a hattrick in terms of box office hits in 2109 with films like Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has risen to stardom by the sheer dint of talent, hard work and focus, which has made her one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood today. Chef Varun Inamdar too has earned renown globally after serving the likes of former President of the US Barack Obama, former French President Nicholas Sarkozy, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards among other icons. Through this one-of-its-kind collaboration, Bhumi and Chef Varun are all set to revive the love for cooking with a masterclass that will reveal the secret of the recipe for healthy and tasty food besides talking about glamour and glitz.

“I am extremely thrilled to engage in a live cooking session for the first time since food always makes me happy. I have always been a healthy kid and I personally love cooking and have never deprived myself of eating ghee, butter, and other things in moderation. I avoid refined sugar and have always eaten measured portions of carb but I have never consulted any dietician or nutritionist. My mother and I have always followed the thumb rule of eating homemade food which we feel is the best way to lose weight and stay fit. I am really looking forward to the cook-off session along with Chef Varun,” says an excited Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar and Varun Inamdar are ready to create magic at this cook-off session on February 22 and all foodies and food connoisseurs can attend Bhumi’s & Varun’s session at Godrej L’Affaire through BookMyShow