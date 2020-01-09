Everyone knows that Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films are coming back together for what Ranveer has called ‘a miracle script’ penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar for the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Set in Gujarat this comedy film will see Ranveer playing the role of a Gujarati man for the first time and he is now travelling to Gujarat to shoot the second schedule of the film along with co-actor Shalini Pandey, who is debuting in Bollywood with this movie.

“It is an extensive shooting schedule in the heartland of Gujarat. All details are being kept under wraps because crucial portions of the film are going to be shot in the state. Ranveer has a huge fan following in Gujarat as he has mesmerised them with his previous performances and the production team wants to shoot as smoothly as possible and are being tight-lipped about the venues. Ranveer and Shalini are both heading to Gujarat today,” informs a source privy to this information.

Ranveer seems to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos and the first look of the film was an instant hit in the social media. He looked unrecognisable as a Gujarati man who was definitely trying to protect the women standing behind him. Ranveer isn’t going to play the alpha hero as played by leading men in Bollywood and from the first look, it is obvious that the film will champion the cause of women empowerment.

While speaking about his look, Ranveer says, “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero - an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights of men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchy. Jayeshbhai made me deconstruct myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before”.

Ranveer has stamped his superstardom with his incredible body of work. He’s been consistently collaborating with all the top film-makers of the country and has also been displaying exceptional script-sense in selecting projects. He has instinctively backed stories like Padmaavat, in which he wowed the world with his portrayal of Alauddin Khillji and floored everyone with his act in Gully Boy. So, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer and film-maker Maneesh Sharma, is definitely a film to watch out for.