After Lyaad, the first short animated musical by Pradipta Bhattacharyya made a huge impact on YouTube with its debut yesterday, ICE Media ab announced their next project, which is going to be another short. This short film called Route will be starring none other than National award-winning actor Ananya Chatterjee and veteran actor Rajatava Dutta.

It's going to be another relationship tale with a very different twist and in all probabilities will be directed again by Pradipta himself, if sources are to be believed. In fact, the poster of the same was unveiled at the release party of Lyaad by none other than Pradipta along with Ananya and others, giving more weight to the speculations.

Lyaad, a musical animated short dealt with Bengali's eternal love for lethargy and the impact it has on their lives. Starring none other than the exceptionally talented actor Ritwick Chakraborty, it has already got over 5.5K views in less than 24 hour's of its launch and is trending on YouTube.

For Ananya and Rajatava this will be for the first time that these two talented actors will be cast opposite each other and both are excited by the prospect.