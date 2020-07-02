‘See you soon. Or, maybe not’: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi pens an ode to Mumbai
Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen sharing screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, bid adieu to Mumbai on Wednesday as she left for her home in Delhi.
The actress had flown to Mumbai from Delhi for the interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by the Mumbai Police, who has been investigating the case.
Sharing a selfie from the airport, where she can be seen wearing a mask, the actress penned an ode to the city of dreams, Mumbai.
"Khuda Hafiz Mumbai, 4 maheene baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali, Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadake kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hai. Ya shayad, filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Goodbye Mumbai, met you after four months. Now, I am going back to Delhi. Your roads looked different, they were deserted. Perhaps the sorrow of my heart changes my perspective. Or maybe, you are sad, too. See you soon. Or, maybe not,” Sanjana had written and it was the last line that caught everybody’s attention.
Ever since Sushant death by suicide on June 14, Sanjana’s posts have been about him. On the day that the sad news consumed everyone, the actress took to Instagram to share a video. Alongside the video, the actress wrote, “I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying.”
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. Sushant and I were to save all our anecdotes, moments and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we had kept them in our stomachs all this while. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. While the post mortem report stated he had committed suicide, it has started a debate around the functioning of Bollywood.