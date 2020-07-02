Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen sharing screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, bid adieu to Mumbai on Wednesday as she left for her home in Delhi.

The actress had flown to Mumbai from Delhi for the interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by the Mumbai Police, who has been investigating the case.

Sharing a selfie from the airport, where she can be seen wearing a mask, the actress penned an ode to the city of dreams, Mumbai.

"Khuda Hafiz Mumbai, 4 maheene baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali, Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadake kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hai. Ya shayad, filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Goodbye Mumbai, met you after four months. Now, I am going back to Delhi. Your roads looked different, they were deserted. Perhaps the sorrow of my heart changes my perspective. Or maybe, you are sad, too. See you soon. Or, maybe not,” Sanjana had written and it was the last line that caught everybody’s attention.

Ever since Sushant death by suicide on June 14, Sanjana’s posts have been about him. On the day that the sad news consumed everyone, the actress took to Instagram to share a video. Alongside the video, the actress wrote, “I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying.”





The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. While the post mortem report stated he had committed suicide, it has started a debate around the functioning of Bollywood.

