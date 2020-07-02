Actress Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in War (2019) and Befikre (2016), has been roped in as the lead lady opposite Akshay Kumar in high-end espionage thriller Bellbottom.

“Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one !! Teaming up with the one & only @akshaykumar

Sir. Star-struck. Can't wait !!! #Bellbottom Let's get this started,” she tweeted earlier in the day.

Inspired by the true events, Bellbottom is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes.

Explaining the casting choice, producer Jackky Bhagnani said that the script made him choose a fresh pairing. "Vaani is an intelligent and effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in Bellbottom has to be in sync with Akshay sir's screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," said Jackky, who is backing the film with his banner Pooja Entertainment.

The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year and is slated to release on April 2, 2021.