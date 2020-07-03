The demise of choreographer Saroj Khan aka 'guruji' to the Bollywood fraternity, filled hearts with sorrow. Khan who was 71 and who passed away on Thursday of cardiac arrest has been behind the success story of many in the industry. From choreographers Remo D’Souza and Farah Khan to actors Kangana Ranaut, Genelia Deshmukh and many others took to social media to pay their respect.

Remo D’Souza posted three pictures of him hugging the doyen on Instagram and captioned it as, “You were an institution, the biggest loss to the dance fraternity. Was fortunate enough to dance with you, under you, choreograph with you, under you. Will never forget the love and passion with which you would choreograph each song.

Farah Khan tweeted, “You were an inspiration to many, me included. Thank you for the songs.”

Among the actors, while Bhumi Pednekar and Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with short messages, Sunny Leone expressed with a picture. She wrote, “My very brief encounter by a beautiful patience guru who was trying to teach some basics of Indian folk dancing. Even though our encounter was short I always go back to these videos to learn from her over and over.”

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “A rare artiste and an exceptional guru, Sarojji has played a crucial role in many superstars journey, giving memorable choreographies in Jugni in TMW, Ghani Bawri in TWMR and very recent lullaby Taktaki from Manikarnika.”

Kajol posted an old and sweet picture of her with Saroj Khan and calling her the coolest choreographer she wrote, "RIP to the most coolest choreographer ever! She taught me so much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly in her face and in her body language. even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work."

Shipa Shetty shared a group picture with Akshay Kumar and others in the frame and recalled her tryst with Khan on the sets of Baaigar. She writes, "A LEGEND has left us Can’t forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph ‘Kitaabe’ ( Baazigar) and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn’t believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came ‘Churake dil’, which was a milestone in my career... and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me ‘how’ to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best!

Will miss you."



Tisca Chopra recalls getting choreographed by her in the Amir Khan starrer film Taare Zameen Par. The actor says, "I had the good fortune of getting choreographed by her in Taare Zameen Par in the iconic #JameRaho .. She hugged me tightly after a shot and said, "Teri ankhein bolti hai... chal jaldi se ek dance wali film kar aur mujhe bula." I will wait to hear one, two, three, four from you again my dearest 'Masterji'. She concluded the message with 'The heavens must eb dancing to your tunes now.'



With a praying emoticon, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Prayers .. haath jude hai, mann ashant." He later wrote a long post on Instagram.



Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter and wrote, “She made dance look easy, almost like anyone can dance, a huge loss for the industry. I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you...”

The news left actor Sanjay Dutt disheartened and he wrote on Instagram, "The news has left me heartbroken. Saroj ji was not just a legend but also a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship and worked in many films together. her contribution to the industry is irreplaceable as there is no one who could dance like her."



Madhur Bhandarkar and Taran Adarsh called her a trendsetter.