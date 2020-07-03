One of the most caring, loving and inspiring personas I have ever met: Shah Rukh Khan said that the late choreographer Saroj Khan was his ‘first genuine teacher in the film industry

"My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip' for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona I have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me," Shah Rukh tweeted.

The ace choreographer passed away on Friday morning after a cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19.

The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground.

One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Khan, fondly called 'Masterji' in Bollywood, had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over four decades.