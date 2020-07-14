Ever since her debut performance in the 2016 blockbuster Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has chosen her films wisely, offering her fans an eclectic bouquet of great content. An amazing dancer, this talented actor will be next seen in Anu Menon's film Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan in the eponymous role. This film based on the life and career of Shakuntala Devi, better known as human-computer, will see Sanya play the role of Vidya's screen daughter. Before the film's release on Amazon Prime Video this July 31, let's take a look at some of Sanya's great performances that you must catch with. Here you go:

Sanya in Dangal

Dangal

In her debut movie, Sanya portrayed the role of the celebrated wrestler Babita Kumari. While the movie majorly focused on Babita's elder sister Geeta’s journey to becoming the first Indian female wrestler to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, Sanya too received rave reviews for her performance.

Pataakha

In Pataakha, Sanya Malhotra played a young and vibrant woman, whose sole ambition in life is to keep getting in the way of her sister, played by Radhika Madan. The film is set in rural Rajasthan, and Sanya completely nailed the accent and the mannerisms that the role demanded. The sibling rivalry between the two protagonists sets the tone of the film and their antics don't seem out of the place. Sanya, as a warring woman, who breaks into a bitter fight with her sister at the slightest provocation, certainly holds the audience's attention.

Sanya in Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho

This Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film about middle-aged pregnancy saw Sanya as the supportive girlfriend of Ayushmann and even though her screen time was lesser than the other actors, Sanya managed to shine through. And she looked ravishing i the credit song Morni Banke at the end of the film.

Sanya in Photograph

Photograph

In this story of a street photographer (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and a shy stranger (Sanya Malhotra), who pretend to be a couple because of cultural pressures and end up falling for each other, Sanya effortlessly portrays her character by bringing out the charm of a young lady who is full of dreams. Despite sharing screen space with a critically acclaimed actor like Nawaz, Sanya stands her ground throughout the film and gives us one of her sincerest performances to date making Photograph an absolute must-watch.

Sanya's look in Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi

Sanya will soon be seen in Shakuntala Devi, a film based on the life of Shakuntala Devi (played by Vidya Balan) where she will be portraying the role of her daughter Anupama Banerji. Getting into the skin of the character saw Sanya ditch her curly hair for large bangs. We can’t wait to see her weave her magic on the screen once more.