Comedian Danish Sait is back on the silver screen with his new Kannada film French Biriyani. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the film will be released exclusively on Amazon PrimeVideo on July 24. The trailer was released today.

With its global premiere on the online streaming platform, the movie becomes the sixth of the seven Indian films across five local languages to release directly on Amazon Prime Video. The action comedy-drama stars comedian Danish Sait as Asgar portraying the role of an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru alongside Sal Yusuf as Simon, visiting the country for the first time. Their fates cross lines when unexpected circumstances cause Simon and Asgar to unite in order to search for Simon’s lost Samaan.

Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions.

“We are delighted about the upcoming launch of French Biriyani, as we endeavor to bring to our viewers a light-hearted action-packed comedy thriller that will surely leave an everlasting positive impact on the audience. Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf bring so much to the table in terms of their sheer comic prowess and quirkiness. I truly believe that there could not have been a better choice than them to play the two lead roles. With the movie releasing on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories, we are glad that the film will reach a global audience enabling them to revel in Kannada cinema.” said Director Pannaga Bharana.

“A movie should always be entertaining and we, at PRK Productions, strive to achieve the same. If one can laugh out their heart and at the same time love the narrative, then it’s a win for us. French Biriyani is one such movie from our house which will serve this purpose very well. The Kannada film industry is known to have rolled out some of the most entertaining movies of all time and French Biriyani too will uphold the tradition,” commented Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

Prime members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the much-awaited movie in Kannada from 24th July onwards.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ew9t4JX4x3A