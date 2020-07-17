The 11th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is all set to open on July 22 with the French film The Shiny Shrimps, directed by Maxime Govare and Cédric Le Gallo. The film about a homophobic Olympic swimmer trying to coach an amateur gay water-polo team to qualify for the Gay Games in Croatia was a huge festival hit and has been one of the few queer sports comedy films that has won critical and popular acclaim.

The festival closes with the yet-unreleased 2020 Indian feature film Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele… about a young guy and a girl going on a road trip, that turns their life upside down and makes them understand what real love is! The film starring Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan will have its Indian premiere at the festival.

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele

While the opening film is restricted to play only in India for 24 hours, the closing film will be available to audiences across the world, live-streamed for the duration of the film.

KASHISH 2020 Virtual will screen 157 films from 42 countries out of which 30 films are from India. The full schedule is available at http://mumbaiqueerfest.com/ schedule/

Passes for Indian audiences are available through Instamojo at https://bit.ly/32dkxcc and international audiences can get it at https://xerb.tv/channel/ kashish2020/virtual-events

Sridhar Rangayan, festival director, says, “We are thrilled to be announcing our opening and closing films for KASHISH 2020 Virtual. The two films are so different from each other, yet resonate with the theme of this year’s KASHISH - ‘Moving Forward, Together!’ which is meant to highlight stories about different identities - gay, lesbian, transgender and queer. The festival opens with a film that is funny and campy and ends with a film that touches your heart.”