Virtual events are the way forward in this pandemic hit world. Keeping in tune with the current times, South Asia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival, Kashish, is going digital. The 11th edition titled Kashish 2020 Virtual will showcase 157 films from 42 countries.

“This edition comes close to two years after reading down of Sec 377. The theme is ‘Moving Forward, Together’, encompassing the entire spectrum of LGBTQIA+ lives and their allies, making a call for everyone to come together with love and compassion to ensure a world that is equal and just,” says Sridhar Rangayan, the festival director. Films from countries such as Belarus, Iran, Iceland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, and Tunisia will be screened as part of the event.

Although it may seem easy to host a festival with the democratisation of technology, the organisers say it’s been quite challenging to execute. “Going virtual was a tough decision for the team, but one that had to be taken. While the physical event brings together communities to gather together at the festival, a virtual event has wider reach. So most of the films can be viewed across the world (except for a few due to restrictions by the producers/ distributors). An online festival also enables us to involve international panelists. For example, we have a panel discussion about Homophobia in Sports, with a Canadian speed-skater who is a two-time Olympic participant,” says Sridhar.

Some of the films to look forward to include Fireflies, a story about a young gay man fleeing from his home country, Iran, and One Taxi Ride, a Mexican documentary about a 17-year-old man who is sexually assaulted and his journey to reclaim his life after 10 years.

Rs 700. From July 22. Details: mumbaiqueerfest.com

ayeshatabassum@newindianexpress.com @aishatax