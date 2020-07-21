Amazon Prime Video today released the first song of the upcoming biographical drama, Shakuntala Devi, at a virtual launch event. The song titled Pass Nahin to Fail Nahin was launched by actor Vidya Balan, who plays the titular role in the movie that's set for a July 31 release.

Around 5000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities participated in the virtual event. Also, they also took part in a fun interactive session with the actor. Composed by the talented duo Sachin-Jigar, the peppy song has been sung by power-house performer Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Vayu.

Song launch of Shakuntala Devi

“I am very excited to launch the first song from Shakuntala Devi with 5000 students. This song is really close to my heart as it brings out an interesting way to interact with numbers and tries to do away with the math phobia that many of us experience. I really hope that the audience will continue to shower love and praise on this song as much as they appreciated the trailer,” shares Vidya.

Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi

Post the song launch, students from different cities got a chance to interact with the National award-winning actor about their relationship with maths.

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles, and is all set to stream exclusively on July 31 only on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

To listen to the song, click the link below: