Upcoming OTT and video streaming platform Digiplex just announced their first Bengali web project, Lost in association with Lucifer Films and Venture Films

A supernatural thriller in episodic series, Lost is slated for 2021 release. The series will delve into the dark history of a few individuals whose lives are connected by a strange unknown force.

Poulomi

The series will have an eclectic cast including veteran Bengali actor and thespian Shantilal Mukherjee, Anindya Pulak Banerjee, Indrashish Ray and popular OTT face Poulomi Das. It will also mark the OTT debut of actor Rishav Basu, who was previously seen in the film Kuasha Jokhon and will be seen in the upcoming Bengali film Bhotbhoti. Young Indian actor Husne Shabnam who has worked in critically acclaimed Malayali films including Katti Nrittam and worked in web series for Amazon Prime will also act in Lost.

Rudrashish Majumder

But the biggest surprise is perhaps actor Rudrashish Majumder, who acted in Chhichhore, in a pivotal role. Rudrashish will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi film Jersey alongside Shahid Kapur. This will be the first time Rudrashish will be stepping into Tollywood and will be making his web debut through this series.

The series will be directed by Meenakshii and Abhishek, who also directed the film Kuasha Jokhon.

“Lost will be a never-seen-before experience for the Indian audience and they will be clinging onto the edge of their seats till the very end. It will also be a visual treat for all,” says Meenakshii.

Rishav Basu



"To enhance user experience we will be using superior technology. We will be launching in 2021, with a slate of 30 original shows, a library of 400-500 movies (including regional films) and over 1000 songs. About 1400 hours of content will be made available at the time of the launch,” says Dibyendu Roy Chowdhury, executive chairman and MD of Digiplex.



The web series is scheduled to go on floors from the end of August 2020 and will be streaming on and the shoot will be done following the standard SOP for web series in West Bengal, maintaining the strict guidelines of social distancing and other precautions pertaining to COVID-19.