Buoyed by the incredible response from the audience and critics alike for his first web series, Undekhi, director Ashish R Shukla is all set to shoot for the second season of the crime thriller that's streaming on Sony Liv.

On talking about Undekhi season 2 he shares, "Yes, it's obvious because the show had a cliffhanger and lot many acts of revenge are pending. So, yes, it has to happen. The process has been started and the creator of the show Sidharth Sengupta is working on the scripts. We'll go on the floor once the script gets finalised. It surely feels like people have a huge expectation from us and the show. The expectations are as big as 'Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara', but on a serious note, the second season will be bigger, better and with more surprises".

Cast and crew of Undekhi

A suspense crime thriller based on true events, Undekhi shows society reacts to crime and how the rich and famous get away with crime easily while the suppressed class gets exploited. The series also shows how often witnesses turn hostile due to fear. The series has actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya playing a cop, Barun Ghosh and has Harsh Chhaya, Ayn Zoya and Abhishek Chauhan among others.

Ashish R Shukla

On sharing about getting good responses from audiences he adds, "We are hearing very encouraging responses from the audience with some getting disappointed with a few deaths and connecting with the show very personally and that's what is most rewarding as a director. We assure them that we are working harder on the next season and it will make them love the show even more".