A trained classical singer, actor Ishaan Mazumder, got his first break in 2012 in Raj Mukherjee’s Darling, followed by more films, TV series and web originals. But this erstwhile IT professional had to wait until last year to get his first big break in Arjunn Dutta’s upcoming film Guldasta, where he will be seen playing Arpita Chatterjee’s screen husband. Unfortunately, the fate of the film’s theatrical release, along with a few others that he has shot for, has become uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Ishaan is unperturbed by the turn of the events. “I have struggled very hard to be where I am right now. The wait has been a long one to get a proper role but I am happy the way my career is shaping up,” reflects the actor. Interestingly, Ishaan is also a part of the late filmmaker Bappaditya Banerjee’s last movie Justice and Death, which also is currently awaiting release. We had a chat with the actor about his films, the road ahead and more. Excerpts:

Ishaan Mazumder

Tell us a little about Bappaditya’s last movie Justice and Death and your role in it?

The film has three interconnected stories. Bappaditya passed away in 2015 before the final editing could be completed. It took us time to complete the post-production work and we are all happy that his last film will finally get to see the light of the day. I play the leader of a terrorist group and I had lost a lot of weight for the role. Bappaditya had created a very stylish and fashionable look since my character hails from the Northeast and belongs to a rich family.

Ishaan Mazumder

Tell us about your other upcoming movies?

I consciously choose characters that are distinctly different from each other since I don’t want to be typecast. In Guldasta I’m playing Arpita Chatterjee’s husband — a successful corporate honcho — who has a very stressed relationship with his wife. In Reshmi Mitra’s Slilotahanir Porey, I play a lawyer who is defending a rape victim. Sumit Das’ Iti Bhalobasha will see me as a psychologist, who is helping a rape victim to deal with the trauma. There’s also this brilliant road movie Golpe Mora Chupkotha with an interesting plot and in Teen Konyar Golpo I play an unscrupulous corporate guy.

Ishaan Mazumder

With so many of your films in the throes of uncertainty, do you feel helpless?

Honestly, no, I am taking it all positively. I have struggled a lot in life and have arrived so far due to hard work. I am thankful for that.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am playing a major role in Shieladitya Moulik’s next film and there’s Debarati Gupta’s Happy Mother’s Day opposite Swastika Mukherjee. There’s also a Hindi web series for MX Player and a short film with Mamata Shankar. But all of this will commence only when the situation returns to normal.

sharmishtha.g @newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas