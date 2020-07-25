Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown, major Hollywood films have been postponed once again.



The latest list of big films pushed to next year includes John Krasinski's horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise's return as the charming Maverick. Walt Disney Studios has pulled Mulan off its release schedule and pushed the next Avatar and Star Wars films by a year, reports media.



This follows an announcement of earlier this week, whereby it was confirmed that Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated Tenet has been also delayed for the third time. No new release date has been announced.



A Quiet Place Part II had already moved to September 4. It will now open on April 23, 2021. The new Top Gun film, which was slotted for December 23, is now scheduled for July 2, 2021.



Mulan, which has been delayed twice owing to the coronavirus outbreak, was scheduled to hit theatres on August 21. However, the latest Disney release schedule now lists the date as "unset" for the $200 million live-action drama based on the 1998 animated film.



"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan' and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," said Disney's co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman.



The pandemic-forced delay continued in the Star Wars galaxy, with three untitled films moving a year. One set for December 16, 2022, moved to December 22, 2023. Another moved from December 2024 to December 2025, and the third moved from December 2026 to December 2027.



Paramount also moved Jackass film from July 2, 2021 to September 3, 2021, and announced that a sequel to its popular "Sonic The Hedgehog" film will hit the theatres on April 8, 2022.