This Independence Day weekend, Vidyut Jammwal's film, Khuda Haafiz, will be released online on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

As cinema halls remain shut owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Khuda Haafiz is going for a direct-to-OTT release on August 14 and Vidyut is happy about the move.

The actor says this film is a perfect amalgamation of romance, action, and thriller. The romantic action thriller is inspired by real life events and has been directed and written by Faruk Kabir. The trailer of the film, co-starring Shivaleeka Oberoi, was released on Friday. "Khuda Haafiz is a very special movie to me as my character Sameer is something that I have not attempted before," says Vidyut, adding further, "Faruk Kabir, the director-writer, is extremely talented, and it was a pleasure working with him. I'm glad that the movie will launch on a streaming platform where people from across the country will be able to enjoy it upon release."



Khuda Haafiz is the story of a young, recently-wedded couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who decide to work overseas in search of better career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing in the foreign land and the film shows Sameer's attempt to find his wife. Talking about the film, the director, Faruk says, " It is a love story at heart. That's what makes it an emotionally charged and intense thriller, too. It has real characters and a gripping real-life story. I believe it will be a unique viewing experience."



Khuda Haafiz will release on August 14, on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.