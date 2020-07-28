Bollywood action director Parvez Khan, known for his work in films like Andhadhun and Badlapur, died from a massive heart attack on Monday.

Bollywood action director Parvez Khan, known for his work in films like Andhadhun and Badlapur, died from a massive heart attack on Monday. He was 55.

Khan's death was confirmed by Hansal Mehta, who had worked with him in National Award-winning film, Shahid.

Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 27, 2020

Apart from Andhadhun and Badlapur, Parvez Khan contributed to stunt work in films such as Bullett Raja, Fukrey, Ra.One, Vishwaroopam, Dev.D, Gangster, Sehar, Ab Tak Chhappan, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Soldier and Mr And Mrs Khiladi.

The late action director is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law and grand-daughter. On the work front, he was supposed to work Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.