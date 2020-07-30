Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre has allegedly committed suicide. He was 32.

As per reports, Ashutosh committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Nanded town's Ganesh Nagar in the Marathwada region on Wednesday evening. The actor was found hanging in his apartment by his parents.

Featured in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka, the late actor was married to Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh.



Some reports also claim that the actor was battling depression. Meanwhile, a case of accidental death has been registered with Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded and the police is investigating the death.