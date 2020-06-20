Fathers are amazing, aren’t they? Quietly doing things and becoming their best versions for us kids. However, rarely do we express our feelings for each other and if you just found yourself nodding your head, here is a simple way of doing something special for your best man - spend a day with him watching a good movie or binge-watch a series. Ready? Here is our list of recommendations:

1. Artemis Fowl

Artemis Fowl, a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, soon finds himself in an epic battle against the powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance. A son who takes his father’s place and steps into the magical universe to save his father and the world. The father and son duo will surely get you motivated and explore various fun things to do with your father!

Streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

2. Ferrari Ki Sawari

A heartening tale of a father, grandfather, and a son and their beautiful, loving relationship. The story portrays the lengths the father goes to just to fulfill his son’s dream.

Streams on Flipkart Video

3. Hindi Medium

In the iconic film Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan plays a role of a father, who in spite of being illiterate wants his daughter to get the best and higher education in order to be accepted by the elite society. This is a story of a father’s sacrifice and greed for his daughter to give the education.

The story of the film revolves around a couple from Chandni Chowk, who aspire to give their daughter the best education and thus be a part of and accepted by the elite of Delhi.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video

4. My Name is Khan

Post the blasts on the twin World Towers, Rizwan Khan, an Indian Muslim living in America needs to prove his identity to the world. He begins this historic journey with the US President. Will he win back his pride?

Streams on Disney+ Hotstar

5. Journey 2



The Mysterious Island - The Mysterious Island is nothing less than a joy ride. Hank played by Dwayne Johnson does his best to make a connection with his standoffish stepson Sean played by Josh Hutcherson. And as the movie progresses, the two take great strides toward a true father/son bond. Hank talks of his own dad abandoning him when he was eight and he makes it crystal clear that he isn’t going anywhere. As unexpectedly crazy as their adventure becomes, Hank always comes back to trying to protect Sean and make wise choices.

To broadcast on Sony Pix

6. Gandhi my Father

While Gandhi was hailed as the father of the nation, his son Harilal always resented the fact. But rather than forgiving his father, Harilalchose to tread the path that is completely against his father’s principles. The movie paints the picture of Gandhi's intricate, complex, and strained relationship with his son Harilal Gandhi.

Streams on Flipkart Video

7. The Family Man

In Amazon Prime Video’s original series, The Family Man Manoj Bajpayee despite facing difficulties acts as a strong pillar to his family. Being a perfect family man he does his best to save them and give them the best in their lives.

The plot revolves around the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Drishyam

Story of a common family man who takes desperate measures to save his wife and two daughters when they unwittingly get entangled into a crime.

Streams on Disney+ Hotstar

9. Despicable Me

Gru, a supposedly changed man, has forsaken a life of crime to raise his kids Margo, Agnes and Edith and is trying to figure out how to provide for his new family. As he struggles with his responsibilities as a father, the Anti-Villain League -- an organization dedicated to fighting evil -- comes calling. The AVL sends Gru on a mission to capture the perpetrator of a spectacular heist, for who would be better than the world's greatest ex-villain to capture the individual who seeks to usurp his power.

To broadcast on Sony Pix

10. The Incredibles

Former superhero Bob Parr has adopted a civilian life with his wife and three kids. Itching to get back into action, Bob gets his chance when a mysterious communication summons him to a remote island for a top-secret assignment. Just like Bob, every father is a warrior. He always keeps his child as his first priority. Our fathers are those unsung heroes who protect us every day and give us unconditional love, shielding us from the struggles.

Streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium