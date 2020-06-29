Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya last year, is still in a state of disbelief and deep shock over the sudden demise of her co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput. She recently took to her Instagram handle and called Sushant a ‘supernova’ while penning an emotional note remembering the times she had spent with him during their shoot in the Chambal Valley for Sonchiriya.

As a mark of tribute to the late young actor, Bhumi is joining hands with director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya‘s Ek Saath the Earth Foundation to feed 550 impoverished families. Bhumi confirms saying, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let us show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever.”

Sonchiriya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, is a tale set in 1975 rooted in Chambal, the heartland of infamous dacoits. Sushant Singh Rajput plays one of the dacoits known as Baaghis. Apart from Sushant and Bhumi, the film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpai and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles.