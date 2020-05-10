It is time for the 18th edition of the Videonale festival, which is open to experimental works from the fields of single- and multi-channel video, video installation, performance, sound art, and virtual reality.

The call for entries has begun, inviting artists and filmmakers from across the world to submit their works for the competition.

The Videonale is one of the most significant festivals for experimental video and moving images. It is an important venue for artists, curators, collectors and the interested public, as well as a platform for discussing current themes and aesthetics of moving images.

Unlike other festivals, the Videonale presents select works not in a cinema format but in a large-scale exhibition and thus reflects on the possibilities of presenting time-based art in the gallery space.

The exhibition opening is followed by an extensive festival program that includes discursive events, performances, concerts, retrospectives, and networking events.

The Videonale – Festival for Video and Time-Based Art has been held in the temporary exhibition spaces of the Kunstmuseum Bonn since 2005. Together with an exhibition designer or scenographer, an independent architecture is developed for the presentation of moving images in an exhibition context. The selected works are staged as single presentations in the rooms and are simultaneously set in relation to other competition contributions.

The works selected by an international jury are presented in an exhibition at the Kunstmuseum Bonn and an accompanying exhibition catalogue. All selected artists receive an exhibition fee and accommodation during the opening days and are given the opportunity to participate in the festival and networking events.

In addition, the Videonale Prize of the Fluentum Collection endowed with 5,000 euros will be awarded among all selected works by an independent jury at the opening of the VIDEONALE.18.



Deadline for submissions: June 30, 2020 (23:59 CET)

Dates of the festival: March 4 – April 18 2021, at the Kunstmuseum Bonn, Germany

For more on regulations, fees and other details, visit this LINK

(Source: www.v18.videonale.org)