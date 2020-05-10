If your Mother’s Day plan includes watching something meaningful with your friend, philosopher and guide then you should check out the two short films on Shorts TV.

For some serious and thought-provoking content, which is crisp yet worth watching check out Baby Steps. Featuring Soni Razdan and Akshay Oberoi, Baby Steps captures the evolution of a relationship between a mother and her son as they come to terms with the decision over each other’s sexuality. Directed by Joyeeta Chatterjee, the film also stars Paras Tomar. Talking about the theme of the film Joyeeta says, “The love between a mother and a child is always special but this film also talks about acceptance and respect. Acceptance of who you are and respect for the other’s life choices, especially if they are family.”

Another great watch is Mamta Tonic directed by Srinivas Sunderrajan, which was nominated for Filmfare Awards under the short film section. It’s a story of a saleswoman, visiting three different houses to convince her potential customers to try the product. Sunita Thatte, who plays the role of a giggly and chatty saleswoman is determined to sell her product, however, a dark twist awaits this seemingly mundane activity of door-to-door retail. The short film also features Shabnam Vadhera, Kiran Thapar and Atika Chohan.