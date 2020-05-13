The darkest nights hold a distinct promise of a bright new day. It's the hope of a better time that keeps us going, more so during times like this. And that's the theme of this beautiful short film, Dure Thaka Kacher Manush.

Starring Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Vikram Chatterjee, this film directed by Shaherear Polock, is about a man reliving his past relations during a 14 days home quarantine after returning to Kolkata from London during this global pandemic called COVID-19. A virologist by profession, Dipto (Vikram) tries to find out how his past love Bonya (Rafiath), who currently lives in Dhaka and is a singer, anchor and activist, doing in life.

Rafiath Rashid Mithila in Dure Thaka Kacher Manush

“Amit initially shared the idea with me. I thought it would be a very good initiative to raise funds for cine-technicians during this COVID-19 lockdown period. Many technicians in both our industries have lost jobs due to the long lockdown. This is just a humble contribution from our side to support them in this difficult time. The lockdown period is quite busy for me as I am working full time from home. I also have to take care of my daughter. This shoot was a little difficult to do due to regular household chores and work. But it was also a nice break,” tells Rafiath Rashid Mithila from Dhaka.

Vikram Chatterjee in Dure Thaka Kacher Manush

The film, jointly produced by TVwala Media and Prekkagreeho Visual Factory production, Dhaka, has been made to support the daily wages workers of Dhaka and Kolkata film industries and the actors, technicians and others involved have not taken any remuneration for the same.

“It's a new experience, shooting in this way, virtual and over the phone. TVwala Media's Amit Ganguly has been a good friend and when he suddenly came up with this idea we did the outlining of the script and the story and after that, about 2 days of shooting with Mithila, and two days with Vikram followed," tells Polock, the director of the short.

“For me, it's an emotional story, and a very different idea and experience too. my friend Abhinav and I did the shoot, but we did not step out and maintained all lockdown rules," tells Vikram Chatterjee.

To watch the film, click here: