Maharashtra cinema theatres to reopen today, run with 50 per cent occupancy
The Maharashtra government has given permission to reopen cinema halls and multiplexes in the state outside containment zones, after an eight-month wait. Theatres have been allowed to reopen from today, November 5, but on the condition of 50 per cent occupancy to ensure social distancing amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday evening.
He wrote: "BIGGG NEWS... Cinema halls / multiplexes in #Maharashtra given permission to reopen by the Government of #Maharashtra from tomorrow [5 Nov 2020]... With 50% of their seating capacity... #OfficialOrder dated 3 Nov 2020."
In a separate tweet he mentioned: "NOTE...Cinema halls / multiplexes to reopen outside containment zones. No eatables will be allowed inside cinema halls / multiplexes. #Maharashtra."
Reacting to the news, Siddharth Jain, Executive Director, Inox Group, expressed on his verified Twitter account: "On behalf of the entire cinema exhibition industry we would like to thank @OfficeofUT & @AmitV_Deshmukh Ji for allowing cinemas to operate in Maharashtra from 5th Nov. Looking forward to the big screens lighting up once again! #LightsCameraAction."
He tagged the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Culture in the state, in his tweet.
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted from his verified account: "So finally theatres opening in Maharashtra from 5th November at 50% occupancy. WE HAVE TO BE SAFE. WE HAVE TO WEAR MASKS. WE HAVE TO KEEP SAFE DISTANCE."
Reacting to the development, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted from his verified account: "Finally, the moment we have waited for! Cinemas in #Maharashtra are permitted to commence operations from tomorrow with 50% occupancy & detailed SOPs will be issued soon. A step towards the resurrection of the film exhibition sector. Thank you @OfficeofUT ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh ji."
In a separate tweet, he expressed: "However, eight months with no income & heavy expenses have left cinemas crippled. The state will need to work closely with the sector to formulate policies that can allow it to reinstate its relevance in #Maharashtra. Hoping for support from @OfficeofUT ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh ji."
Expressing his happiness, director Anil Sharma tweeted from his verified account: "BIGGEST NEWS FOR CINEGOERS OF MUMBAI Cinema in #Maharashtra will reopen from tomorrow that is 5 Nov 2020... With 50% of their seating capacity... #OfficialOrder by govt of #maharashtra ..dated 3 Nov 2020. But social distancing is must so keep distance n stay safe ..Enjoy movies."