If reports are to be believed Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen will surely be worth the wait.

Though an official announcement is awaited, the buzz is that King Khan will end his sabbatical with Pathan. The film already has John Abraham as the villain and Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. And, now it will now have another superstar on-board.

According to reports, Salman Khan will be joining the bunch to play a cameo. The last film in which the two were seen together was Zero for a song, Issaqbaazi. Their on-screen camaraderie has always been a favourite of their fans. While Salman appeared in Shah Rukh’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Om Shanti Om, SRK returned the favour by making special appearances in films like Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Tubelight.