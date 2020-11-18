Eight years after his death, celebrated cinematographer Rajen Kothari's last directorial venture Das Capital - Gulamon Ki Rajdhani is set for release on an OTT platform for Indian Indie filmmakers.

A labour of love, the film was envisioned in the 90s, scripted over a couple of decades and shot in 2012, shortly after which Rajen passed away.

A still from Das Capital

Depicting the corruption and exploitation prevalent in rural north India, the film sets the canvas for the protagonist, Purshottam Ram, played by Yashpal Sharma, who is torn between his duties toward his family, his corrupt employers and a corrupt political system. The plot employs dramatic performances by a stellar cast including Pratibha Sharma, Jameel Khan, K.K. Raina, Ravi Jhankal, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Anupam Shyam and Rajpal Yadav among others.

A still from Das Capital

Shaiwal, the film’s writer tells, “Das Capital is an amalgamation of my short stories Arth Tantra and 'Akvan Ka Coat. Set in the 80's the film traces the journey of a lower-middle-class dalit man Purshottam who works as a cashier in a block office in the backdrop of grassroots bureaucracy which is corrupt, incompetent and inhuman”.

“Das Capital is Rajen Kothari's world. A mysterious world of ordinary people,” laments Dayal Nihalani, the co-director of the film.

Yashpal Sharma, the lead actor of the film, shares his experiences, “Set in Bihar, Das Capital- Gulamon ki Rajdhani is a slap in the faces of people who are party to scams of thousands of crores. Now that the film is releasing on an OTT platform, I am very happy and excited. I am sure the late filmmaker Rajen Kothari would also be happy up there”.

A still from Das Capital