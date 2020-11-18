Actor Nalneesh Neel took inspiration from Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro for his role in Bhor which received Best Actor in Negative Role award at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Boston.

Nalneesh Neel in Bhor

The artiste, who has been a part of such acclaimed films as Gulabo Sitaboo, Chhichhore and Raees besides others, his thrilled for this win. Bhor, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh traces the journey of a girl, Budhni, who belongs to the downtrodden Musahar community of Bihar. Budhni, who wants to study, gets married off before adulthood finds herself in a bigger crisis when she discovers there's no proper toilet at her husband's place. The film traces her journey and struggle. The film initially released in late 2018.

Poster of Bhor

On expressing his joy for receiving the award Nalneesh shares, "This is a Diwali gift for me. This is my first award so it's a very special one for me. We had really worked hard to get into the character for this film. I drew inspiration from actors like Marlon Brando in The Godfather and Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver to get into character. I lived with the Musahar community for two months to get into the role's skin".

Besides Nalneesh, the film also has Pavleen Gujral, Devesh Ranjan, Annukampa Harsh and Saveree Gaur.